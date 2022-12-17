Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hammer Technology Stock Performance
Shares of HMMR remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,101. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammer Technology (HMMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.