Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Performance

Shares of HMMR remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,101. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

