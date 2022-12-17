Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Happiness Development Group Price Performance

Shares of HAPP stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $5.21. 160,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,045. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.47. Happiness Development Group has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

