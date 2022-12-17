Harbor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

