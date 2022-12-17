Harbor Group Inc. Purchases 20,879 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 293,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 58,759 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 68,084 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 165.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 67,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.