Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $151.04 million and $10.86 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $852.23 or 0.05108480 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00487978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,714,367,655 coins and its circulating supply is 12,910,383,655 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.