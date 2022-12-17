Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $151.04 million and $10.86 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007872 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $852.23 or 0.05108480 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00487978 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Harmony
ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,714,367,655 coins and its circulating supply is 12,910,383,655 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars.
