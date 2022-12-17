Havens Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. BTRS makes up approximately 1.6% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BTRS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BTRS by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,994,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 583,551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 260,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 104,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

Insider Transactions at BTRS

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 30,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $288,113.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BTRS news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $39,888.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 30,456 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $288,113.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,224 shares of company stock worth $1,644,433 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BTRS Price Performance

Shares of BTRS stock remained flat at $9.49 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,382. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

BTRS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.