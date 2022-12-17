Havens Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Meridian Bioscience comprises 3.6% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 41.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $657,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. 1,635,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,482. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

