Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Haynes International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Haynes International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $568.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $57.33.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

