Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.81

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.81 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.48). Hays shares last traded at GBX 115.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 2,353,045 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Hays from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.75. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

