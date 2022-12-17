HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 109,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 159,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

