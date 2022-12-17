Head to Head Contrast: Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) vs. MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semrush and MarketWise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $188.00 million 6.57 -$3.29 million ($0.17) -51.47 MarketWise $549.18 million 1.04 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

Semrush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MarketWise.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -9.95% -10.83% -7.91% MarketWise 4.19% -13.34% 11.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Semrush and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semrush and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 2 0 2.50 MarketWise 0 2 3 0 2.60

Semrush currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.86%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 207.77%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Semrush.

Risk and Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

