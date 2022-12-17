Head to Head Contrast: Spruce Power (SPRU) vs. Its Rivals

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Spruce Power to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spruce Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Spruce Power Competitors 428 2204 2960 46 2.47

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Spruce Power’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spruce Power has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Spruce Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $15.60 million $28.79 million -1.88 Spruce Power Competitors $5.02 billion $125.56 million 20.82

Spruce Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Spruce Power Competitors -451.37% -12.85% -4.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spruce Power competitors beat Spruce Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Spruce Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.