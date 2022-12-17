Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Headwater Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.54.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 2.9 %

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.53 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

