Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Up 15.4% in November

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Heliogen

In related news, CEO William Gross bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,612. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

Heliogen Trading Down 16.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,688,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,962. Heliogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 1,091.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

