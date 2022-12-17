Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Research Coverage Started at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a SEK 100 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HXGBY. Barclays dropped their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.83.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.