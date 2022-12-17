Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Down 28.8% in November

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.24. 3,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Highway’s payout ratio is presently 125.01%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

