HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HireQuest by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 8,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,526. The stock has a market cap of $257.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.96. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

