holoride Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.05 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, holoride has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $21.05 million and $192,419.30 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,177.51 or 0.07051939 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00052071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021780 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04395372 USD and is down -10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $214,276.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.