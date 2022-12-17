HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,742 shares of company stock valued at $167,633 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.99. 89,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,623. The firm has a market cap of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. Raymond James started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

