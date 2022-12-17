Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

PSX stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

