Horan Securities Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 208,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 85,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

