Horizen Price Tops $8.75 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00052356 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $115.11 million and $8.78 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00254141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00084143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,157,262 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

