Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Up 15.9% in November

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Trading Up 5.3 %
HZN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,815. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
Further Reading
