Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Up 15.9% in November

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global Trading Up 5.3 %

HZN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,815. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 71.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.