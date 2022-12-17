Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

