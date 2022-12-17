Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 213.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.