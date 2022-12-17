Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of CALF opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

