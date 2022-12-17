Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $203,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $233,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after buying an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after buying an additional 2,389,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 2,232,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.