Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 416 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

