Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 9,499 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 13.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $40,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 448,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

