HSBC Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $15.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPEV. Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.89.

NYSE XPEV opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 120.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 29.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

