Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Motors Price Performance
General Motors stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.
General Motors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.
General Motors Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Motors (GM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.