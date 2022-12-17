Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.