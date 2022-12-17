Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

