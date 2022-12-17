Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $217.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

