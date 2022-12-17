Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

