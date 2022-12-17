Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 125 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

