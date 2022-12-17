HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. HUNT has a total market cap of $46.34 million and $913,809.47 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges.

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

