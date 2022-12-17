HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.16 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One HUSD token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $34.16 million and approximately $7,649.02 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

