Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 1,814,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUSQF remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.