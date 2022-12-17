Hxro (HXRO) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $23.23 million and $1,624.58 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

