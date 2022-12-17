i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Short Interest Up 16.6% in November

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

i-80 Gold stock traded up 0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.76. 361,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of 1.52 and a 1 year high of 3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAUX. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

