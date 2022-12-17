IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.71. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 758,130 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.80.

The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.06.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

