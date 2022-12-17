IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IBEX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.27. 322,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,805. The firm has a market cap of $479.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

