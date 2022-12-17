ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.21 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $138.87 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

