IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Raised to $113.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

