IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.86

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.86 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 64.60 ($0.79). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.79), with a volume of 92,832 shares.

IDOX Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.70 million and a PE ratio of 6,400.00.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

