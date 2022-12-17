IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,838 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT opened at $213.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

