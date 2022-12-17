IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 351 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

