IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 47 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

ADP opened at $247.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.72 and its 200 day moving average is $236.09. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

