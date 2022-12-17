IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 12,503 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

