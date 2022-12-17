IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $200,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.65. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

